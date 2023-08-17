EVERYONE involved in a three-car crash on the Hunter Expressway on Thursday afternoon managed to walk away without serious injuries.
An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman confirmed multiple crews had rushed to the scene at Cameron Park, near Newcastle, about 3pm.
Two patients were assessed at the scene, including a 54-year-old man who had suffered an injury to his head.
No one was taken to hospital, the spokeswoman said.
The crash had caused one of two southbound lanes to close on the Hunter Expressway, but it was back open later in the afternoon and traffic was beginning to ease by about 4.30pm.
Travellers in the area were urged to exercise caution and expect some delays.
Transport for NSW and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were also deployed to the crash site.
