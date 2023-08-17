Newcastle Herald
Hunter Expressway traffic easing after three-car crash near Newcastle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
EVERYONE involved in a three-car crash on the Hunter Expressway on Thursday afternoon managed to walk away without serious injuries.

