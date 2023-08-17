Newcastle Herald
Knights set to show Souths their new steely edge

By Robert Dillon
August 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Tyson Gamble. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Tyson Gamble. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

IN quick succession, he has upstaged superstar rivals Cameron Munster, Jack Wighton and Matt Burton. Now Tyson Gamble has set his sights on shutting down Cody Walker and South Sydney's lethal left edge.

