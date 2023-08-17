Lachlan Walmsley rates it "up there" as a career highlight.
The Upper Hunter product, former Newcastle Rugby League leading try scorer and Scottish World Cup representative has this week savoured every moment of holding aloft the 1895 Cup at Wembley Stadium.
His attention will soon turn back to club footy with the Halifax Panthers, trying to qualify for the English Championship play-offs in 2023.
But for now the winger has simply been riding the high, alongside his family, following a narrow 12-10 final win over Batley Bulldogs on Sunday (AEST).
"It's a hard feeling to describe. It's honestly hard to give away that feeling. If you ever remember your first crush and how it felt to get a hug from them it's like that but times a hundred," Walmsley told the Newcastle Herald.
"Plus winning at Wembley is unreal in itself. I'm only 25 but this is up there with one of the best moments in my career.
"I thought representing Scotland was up there, but winning at Wembley with my family surprising me there has topped it."
Part of the emotion centred around Halifax, who Walmsley joined last year and remains contracted to in 2024, winning a knockout title for the first time since the Challenge Cup in 1987.
Liam Finn was also announced as the club's new head coach this week, poised to replace outgoing mentor Simon Grix next season.
Walsmley, who clearly tops the English Championship try charts with 30 from 21 appearances, says "I've got another year with Halifax but if a Super League club comes knocking I'll give it a shot".
In regular competition, with six rounds left to play, the Panthers sit just outside the top five but only four points separate third to eighth on the ladder.
Halifax (23 points) travel to tackle the London Broncos (22) on Monday (AEST) with Widnes (22), Walmsley's 2021 side Whitehaven (16) and Toulouse Olympique XIII (30) just around the corner.
"We are sitting sixth at the moment and play London this weekend, being the third time we've been there in a month, with a desperate win on the cards," he said.
Walsmley, born in Merriwa and previously part of Group 21, says he "keeps a good eye" on Newcastle RL having claimed a premiership with Souths in 2018 and most recently playing a decider for the Lions in 2020.
His centre partner for Halifax in the 1895 Cup showdown was former Central Newcastle player Jake Maizen.
"I keep a good eye on the Newy comp in general, but especially this year considering Jakey Maizo is a Central boy as well," he said.
"Having Simo [Brendon Simpson] and Melza [Chris Merlo] retiring this year [from Souths] makes it a little bit more special if they can get a win.
"Crossy [former Souths coach Ben Cross] still comments on posts with anything so having a close mate like that makes sure I don't miss out on anything."
Souths visit Maitland in Saturday's major semi while Cessnock host The Entrance in Sunday's minor semi. Wyong were knocked out last weekend. Central didn't make the play-offs.
