HOUSING stock levels are still lower than in previous years despite an uptick in advertised listings over winter.
The property market in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has seen an increasing flow of new listings over the past four weeks, in contrast to the usual seasonal trend where new vendor activity would be trending lower through the colder months, according to CoreLogic.
However, total advertised stock levels in the region remain below the previous five-year average and lower than the same time last year.
"Based on a count of listings over the four weeks ending August 13, the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie regions have seen advertised supply levels generally trending lower through the year to date," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
"Total advertised stock levels were 13.3 per cent below the previous five-year average and 6.5 per cent down on the same time last year."
Mr Lawless said that despite the flow of new listings increasing by 12 per cent over the past four weeks, the total advertised supply was only 2.4 per cent higher over the same period.
"This indicates a healthy, but not quite 100 per cent, rate of absorption," he said.
While the number of new listings is rising across most regions, the total advertised supply generally remains tight across regional areas.
Since the beginning of winter, the trend in new listings is up 4.6 per cent across the combined regional areas of Australia, but holding 11.7 per cent below levels recorded a year ago and 10.5 per cent below the previous five-year average.
Mr Lawless said the counter-seasonal lift in vendor activity could possibly be attributed to the positive turn in housing values across most regions since March alongside historically low advertised supply levels working to boost vendor confidence.
The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region recorded the fastest pace of dwelling value growth of any regional NSW SA4 region over the three months ending July.
It is the third fastest among all regional SA4's nationally behind the Gold Coast and South East Tasmania.
Despite a rise in new listings, Ray White Newcastle selling agent Darren Penn said a reluctance from homeowners to list their property for sale was still evident.
"I think that people who are thinking of selling are holding out to see some news of positive price results," Mr Penn said.
"There is a bit of fear around what they should do but coming out of winter, a lot of people have realised that they can't just sit around and do nothing forever."
Mr Penn said that stock levels in the region were the lowest he had ever seen.
"I've never seen consistently low stock levels like this," he said.
"It has been tight in the past but it has been very conservative for quite some time now and that's especially clear when you look at some of the smaller suburbs.
"Areas like Hamilton North, Kotara, Kotara South, Highfields and Hillsborough, some of these little suburbs may not even have a single property for sale at the moment.
"That's very unusual. If you went back say four years ago, any one of those suburbs would have had 15 properties for sale at one time."
Mr Lawless said that the market could potentially see more homeowners needing to sell amid a peak in the 'fixed-rate cliff', elevated interest rates and high cost of living pressures.
"Data on mortgage arrears continues to show a historically small portion of borrowers are behind on their mortgage repayments, however, we are likely to see mortgage stress becoming more evident through the second half of the year," he said.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
