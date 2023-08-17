Newcastle Herald
Father of Greta crash victim launches legal action against Linq Buslines

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated August 18 2023 - 9:07am, first published 8:27am
  • Readers are advised that this report may contain the names and images of deceased First Nations people.

A father who lost his son in the Greta bus crash is launching a class action against the bus company.

