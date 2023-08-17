A father who lost his son in the Greta bus crash is launching a class action against the bus company.
Adam Bray, whose son Zach was one of 10 killed in the June 11 tragedy, has met with lawyers and is launching legal action against Linq Buslines, Nine News has reported.
Nine reported Mr Bray claims the company failed to meet their obligations under the chain of responsibility laws for heavy vehicle operators.
He plans to meet with families of other victims in the next week.
Mr Bray, member of the Singleton Roosters community and bus crash survivor Alex Tigani, and father of the groom John Gaffney met with the Federal Transport Minister in July to fund a national taskforce on bus safety.
The bus was taking dozens of wedding guests from Wandin Valley Estate to Singleton on June 11 when it crashed on Wine Country Drive.
Nadene and Kyah McBride, Andrew and Lynan Scott, Kane Symons, Rebecca Mullen, Zach Bray, Angus Craig, Tori Cowburn and Darcy Bulman were killed in the tragedy.
The Herald reported on August 9 that more expert evidence was being collected in the bus tragedy court case.
The bus driver, Brett Button, remains before the courts.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
