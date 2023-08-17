A THREE-bedroom apartment in a former school at Mayfield is set to go to auction this month
Originally constructed in 1937 as the Mayfield East Infants School, the building was converted into residential living comprising 14 apartments in 2005.
Known as the Paddington Green development, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 9/52 Havelock Street, Mayfield is listed with an auction guide of $800,000.
Listing agent Luke Wilson, from Harcourts Newcastle, said the tri-level property is the largest in the complex which has a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Each apartment retains original features including hardwood floors, 3.5-metre high ceilings, refurbished original timber windows and doors.
The agent said the apartment's position and top-floor location offer views of Christ Church Cathedral to the east and Charlestown to the west through its oversized original windows.
There is also a shared outdoor common area in the centre of the complex.
"It has all of the original corridors from the school and it has been converted into this New York-style apartment," Mr Wilson said.
"When you're buying a typical townhouse or unit, you're not getting the big bedroom, the high ceilings and the double car garage, so I think that feeling of being very spacious is appealing to buyers.
"It also has a rear balcony and the front windows facing north, so you get the sunrise and the sunset."
The apartment spans three levels, including a large entry foyer, and the main floor with the modern, open-plan kitchen, lounge room and separate sitting room with access to a Juliette balcony.
The upper-level third bedroom could also be used as a study.
"We are finding a lot of people are quite fascinated with this property and we have had a few pre-auction offers on it already," he said.
"We are getting really good interest from buyers both in Sydney and from the Newcastle area.
"A lot of people are saying that it reminds them of a New York apartment, so I think that quirkiness is what is bringing interest through."
The most recent sales in the complex include a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in unit 11 that sold for $630,000 in January and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in unit 7 that sold for $685,500 in October 2021.
The property is open for inspection on August 19 at 2.30pm and it will go to auction on August 30 at 6pm.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
