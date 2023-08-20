Newcastle Herald
'Grandmother tree' at centre of development battle at Kariong over Darkinjung land council plan, as photographer Ken Duncan speaks out

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 20 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:00am
A sunrise photo of the "grandmother tree". Framed prints of the photo are for sale for $2100 to $4500. Money raised will be used to fight development in the area. Picture by Ken Duncan
Prominent nature photographer Ken Duncan has slammed a proposed development on the Central Coast, saying it puts at risk a sacred area that contains the "grandmother tree".

