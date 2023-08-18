Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Herald Weekender: 8 unmissable reads from the Newcastle Herald Saturday, August 19

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
August 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From pickleball to pet parties: Weekender reads to feed your brain
From pickleball to pet parties: Weekender reads to feed your brain

Weekender

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.