From pickleball to pet parties: Weekender reads to feed your brain

Weekender
The August 19 edition
New game in town: pickleball | Where to go for Father's Day | What's on this weekend | Revisiting the magic of Uncle Rex | Pawty time for pampered pups | The importance of gratitude | No easy labels in craft beer scene | Spanish Love Songs out to seduce
It's a paddle sport - which can be described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton - enjoyed by hundreds and sure to be thousands in Newcastle already. Find out about the latest sports craze captivating a new generation of enthusiasts in Josh Leeson's cover story on pickleball.
Nash and Dash Markets, Rainbow story time with Timberlina, the Newcastle Knights women and men at McDonald Jones Stadium, Science Week, Whiskey Festival and the final weekend of the Newcastle Music Festival (with a show by Deborah Conway at Christ Church Cathedral). Find it all in our What's On calendar.
Two years ago Cheyenne Potter threw a party for her dog Winnie's second birthday with a pink birthday cake, pink cupcakes for humans as well as some pink party supplies. Now, she's started a business offering pet parties for everyone, Lisa Rockman writes.
There's a growing vibe around this tight rock band out of southern California that they are knocking on the door of breaking into global success. Their music and lyrics echo the riff of life in your 30s, finding out who you really are. Josh Leeson talks to front man Dylan Slocum ahead of their show on Monday in Newcastle at the Hamilton Station Hotel.
Don't wait for the day before Father's Day (September 3) to make plans because you will be disappointed as many venues are already booked out. Lisa Rockman has compiled a great selection of good food, good fun and good deals for dad on the day.
Five Newcastle craft beer brewers are in the finals of GABS Can Designs Gold Trophy. Almost as much thought goes into the labels as the beers. Jim Kellar talks to some of the Newcastle finalists about their hip designs.
A 'great survivor of the showbiz scene': the multi-talented Uncle Rex entertained Novocastrians for seven decades. Historian Mike Scanlon recalls the highlights of this local legend.
Many studies over the past two decades have found that people who consciously count their blessings tend to be happier and less depressed. Tarnya Davis offers further insight.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
