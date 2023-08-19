Simone Karpani is blazing a trail in women's rugby league.
The Knights forward was born in Brisbane, but spent much of her youth in South Australia.
Despite hailing from the Australian rules-dominated state, Karpani is chasing a third consecutive NRLW title.
She's come a long way from her time at the South Adelaide Bulldogs, who earlier this year - to recognise her achievements - renamed their annual senior women's most improved award to the Simone Karpani Medal.
"The competition is not as strong there, unfortunately, but it's building every time I go back," Karpani said.
"They're a great club and still support me now.
"They named the trophy after me, which was awesome. I was like, 'are you sure?'.
"I'm the first female to come through [from Adelaide] to the NRLW."
Karpani, whose sister Asoiva has represented Australia in rugby union, was encouraged to move to the east coast after playing for South Australia in the Affiliated States Championship, a tournament for the states and territories outside heartlands NSW and Queensland.
From that carnival, she earned selection in the World side for the All Stars match, before it was switched to the Indigenous clash that it is now.
Playing alongside some of the game's biggest stars was a "huge shock", but spurred her interest.
"After I played [the All Stars], I just fell in love with rugby league and wanted to do more," she said.
Karpani played with Central Coast in the NSW Women's Premiership, before ultimately earning a call-up to the Sydney Roosters' NRLW squad.
In her debut season, she claimed the 2021 title, before switching to Newcastle and winning it again.
"It just shows if you persist and work hard, and give it a go, you can [get there]," she said.
Karpani has been living in Newcastle for the past few years, and switched to the Knights to avoid travelling to Sydney.
Off the field, she is studying a Bachelor of Policing and works as both a youth worker and at Wests.
A bench player for most of her 16-game career, the 26-year-old has started three of four matches this season in the front row and will line up there again when the Knights host the Broncos on Sunday.
"I feel really privileged to start," she said. "It's really exciting.
"Bench players are just as important, they bring their individual talents.
"But every week I'm building, individually and with the other forwards around me."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
