The benefits of cloth nappies, keeping backyard chickens and how to make your own natural skincare products will feature in free workshops to help Novocastrians cut down on waste.
Almost 30 face-to-face and online events will be part of City of Newcastle's Low Waste Living Program, arming residents with information on how to reduce their household waste and manage the rising cost of living.
The council is partnering with Catholic Care Social Services, Wallsend Town Business Association and Hunter Multicultural Communities to put on the workshops, which will be presented by experts in their field and cover topics such as green cleaning, seed saving and composting.
City of Newcastle's Repair Café at Lambton Library is going on the road with events planned at Wallsend Library and Hamilton South Community Centre.
Residents can also tour Summerhill Waste Management Centre and take part in the Wallsend Op-Shop Trail.
"Every year, Australians send more than 6.2 million tonnes of organic waste and 3.2 million tonnes of plastic waste to landfill, and spend between $2,200 and $3,800 on food that ends up being thrown out," Newcastle deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said.
"Our Sustainable Waste Strategy is focussed on reducing unnecessary waste going to landfill and changing the way we return, reuse, repair and recycle resources."
Cr Clausen said the planned material recovery facility and organics processing facility at Summerhill will also help residents increase their recycling rates.
For a list of sessions visit whatson.newcastle.nsw.gov.au/blog/low-waste-living.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.