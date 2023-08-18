Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union not in position to change yellow card bans

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 18 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether No.8 Lachy Milton (centre) will miss the grand final after receiving a third yellow card for the season in the 23-22 win over Maitland in the major semi-final. Picture by Matt Mockovic
Merewether No.8 Lachy Milton (centre) will miss the grand final after receiving a third yellow card for the season in the 23-22 win over Maitland in the major semi-final. Picture by Matt Mockovic

HUNTER Rugby Union have clarified that player suspensions, including those for accumulated yellow cards, are dictated by Rugby Australia and cannot be adjusted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.