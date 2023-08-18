HUNTER Rugby Union have clarified that player suspensions, including those for accumulated yellow cards, are dictated by Rugby Australia and cannot be adjusted.
Merewether No.8 Lachy Milton will miss the first-grade grand final on suspension after receiving a third yellow card for the season in the Greens' 23-22 win over Maitland in the major semi-final last Saturday. None of his cards have been for foul play.
Hamilton halfback Paul Dan was rubbed out of last season's grand final in identical circumstances.
Maitland captain Sam Callow will sit out the preliminary final against Wanderers today after picking up his third. Callow was sinbinned for foul play. However, his first two cards earlier in the season were for repeated infringements.
Mick Taylor, Pat Robards (Maitland), Geordie Boyce and Cameron Rowse (Wanderers) are each sitting on two yellow cards. Another on Saturday and they will also miss the decider.
Coaches Tony Munro (Merewether), Luke Cunningham (Maitland) and Trevor Hefren (Wanderers) have called for changes to the by-laws next season.
However, Hunter Rugby Competitions Manager Nicole Jannou said there was no avenue to make change.
"These are Rugby Australia Disciplinary rules," she said. "As a zone, we cannot create by-laws that contradict the Rugby Australia Disciplinary Rules. They are not guidelines, they are rules.
"There is no classification when it comes to card accumulation. Three yellows are three yellows."
Jannou said that Rugby Australia review rules and game management guidelines annually.
"Like any organisation's document policy, they are reviewed annually and they change," Jannou said. "The disciplinary rules are no exception. Each year they will go under review by Rugby Australia. We are not permitted to make adjustments."
