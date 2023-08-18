Hosier builds to wet-track Premier's Cup shot for Mark Minervini

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini has his fingers crossed that the stars will align for Hosier in the Premier's Cup at Randwick on Saturday.
Minervini bought the stayer for clients from prominent owner Lloyd Williams in the hope of finding rich, wet-track targets.
After three encouraging runs from the seven-year-old Camelot gelding on dry surfaces for Minervini, connections will get their wish on Saturday when Hosier tackles the group 3 over 2000 metres. Randwick was rated a Heavy 8 on Friday, but with no more rain forecast.
Hosier has won six of eights starts on soft going as well as his only attempt on a heavy track, which came last October at Randwick over a mile when trained by Kris Lees.
Although facing a tougher task on Saturday, Hosier is in good form and has gate six with Jason Collett aboard. He was eighth but making up ground when resuming over 1400m at Randwick in the Winter Stakes, then was a close second in the 1500m Winter Challenger at Rosehill.
He was fourth, one and a half lengths away, but finishing well last start in his Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) defence carrying 61 kilograms.
Hosier was a $6 TAB chance for Saturday behind favourite Fawkner Park ($2.60), which has gate 16, and Minervini was hopeful of a breakthrough win.
"His three runs for me have all been on Good 4s, so it will be interesting to see how he handles that track, but he's in good order," Minervini said.
"I thought he ran well in the Coffs Cup, with the topweight. He sort of lost his position at the half-mile and I think that cost him the race, but the horse is going well.
"Hopefully from that draw Jason can give him a good ride and he should be in the finish.
"We'll keep our finger crossed. I don't want to overthink it because you get your hopes up and you get disappointed. But there's not too many negatives tomorrow.
"I think at 2000 metres, the Coffs Harbour Cup run will hold us in good stead. He's screaming out for 2000, the heavy 8 is good, the rider is good, he drops 6.5 kilos and the big track will suit him."
Lloyd-owned Cleveland, which debuts for Lees, was a $9.50 chance.
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle has two chances in town and a top hope on his home track on Saturday.
Boston Rocks, which has won his two starts for the Doyle stable, races in the eighth and last event on the Newcastle program.
Doyle also has Super Bright in the Midway Handicap at Randwick and Dalaalaat resuming in the last.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
