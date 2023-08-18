CAPTAIN-COACH Chris Boyle has welcomed the return of Blake Hinton from a long-term knee injury but finals qualification for the Wests veteran remains up in the air.
Hinton will play his second game back from ACL surgery when the Rosellas visit Maitland on Sunday in what Boyle describes as a "massive" fixture.
Only one point separates the clubs on the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ladder with two rounds left to play in the regular season.
An away win for Wests would seal third spot and book a minor semi-final against the same opponents at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on September 2.
A loss would see them leapfrogged by Maitland and positions ultimately decided in next weekend's last round, meaning the Rams could earn hosting rights for the third-versus-fourth play-off.
Boyle says there's "plenty to play for" as Wests continue going through the official channels in seeking dispensation for 27-year-old Hinton, who went down playing hockey in 2022, despite not reaching the required six matches.
"He [Hinton] had his first game back on the weekend which was awesome," Boyle said.
"He did his ACL against Norths last year and has finally made it back, but we're in the process of trying to get him cleared for finals."
Bayden Smith also recently returned from wrist surgery while Wests have Mitch Lacey, Jye Farrow, Will Searle and Alex Sutherland in the casualty ward.
Elsewhere on Sunday and Norths visit Gosford for a top-of-the-table clash (12pm) while Souths and Tigers, both out of finals contention, meet at NIHC (3pm).
In the women's competition on Saturday and there's a minor premiership duel between Oxfords and hosts Gosford (2:15pm) while Regals tackle Tigers (3pm), Souths are at home to Norah Head (4:15pm). University has the bye.
Oxfords, who also have a midweek catch-up game left to play against Uni on August 30, are without both Fiona Young (injured) and Tori Adamson (Australian All Schools) but welcome back Rosalie Frichot (Australian Country Championships).
"Really important game for us, results may determine location of [major] semi-final [between the same teams]," Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan said.
Regals are minus former Hockeyroos representative Kate Jenner with mentor Alex El-Shammy resigned to falling short of the top two.
Fourth-ranked Souths miss Astrid Bennett, Kendall Steele and Bri Sutton but have Jules Gannon, Gemma O'Rourke and Maliah Abell returning.
"Big test to see who wants to step up and cover for a few of our on-ballers," Souths coach Scott New said.
"We get it right on Saturday and we should play semi-finals. If you asked us if it was a possibility after the first couple of weeks would have been hard to believe."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
