MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham has questioned the consistency of the Hunter Rugby Union judiciary after Wanderers breakaway Marcus Christensen had a red card overturned and will play against the Blacks in the preliminary final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Christensen was charged with contacting the head of University fly-half Dane Sherratt when attempting a clean out in the Two Blues' 29-28 win in the minor semi-final last Sunday.
Referee Richard Parker penalised Christensen but, after a report from assistant referee Jarryd Logan, upgraded the sanction to a red card.
Sherratt also wrote a submission.
The judiciary panel, after applying the matrix for a penalty, yellow card, red card in the game management guidelines, deemed that the contact did not warrant a send off.
Maitland No.8 Pat Robards received a four-match suspension earlier in the season after being cited on the same change for a tackle on Wanderers winger Harry Sainsbury.
"It was chest-to-chest contact to begin with," Cunningham said. "It didn't warrant a penalty in the game and he ended up getting four weeks for it.
"We challenged the suspension as the Wanderers player was falling down and we got told mitigating factors don't come into play. If you make contact with the head, you make contact with the head.
"I don't have an issue with Wanderers, it is the lack of consistency."
Adding to Cunningham's frustration, the Blacks are without captain Sam Callow, who is suspended after picking up his third yellow card of the season in the 23-22 loss to Merewether in the major semi-final.
In a further blow, prop Harrison Chapman (back), (breakaway) Zane Dallinger (calf) and No.8 Robards (ankle) are out with injury.
"Unfortunately, we have had a couple of hiccups," Cunningham said. "It's the next man-up mentality for us. We will have 15 blokes out there, who have all played first grade this year."
Maitland, runaway minor premiers, led Merewether 16-3 after 30 minutes of the major semi-final and appeared in total control.
"It was good, semi-final style footy," Cunningham said. "We just let ourselves down in the second half. We went completely away from the game plan and the structures. We did uncharacteristic things like pushing passes and giving away silly penalties.
"We need to get back to playing high-percentage rugby and build a bit of pressure."
Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said Christensen's inclusion had provided a major lift.
"It is important from the captaincy aspect," Hefren said. "With [initial skipper] Piers Morell being injured long-term and MC taking over, he has driven the side with his leadership.
"He has also been one of our best players all year."
Maitland have won the three previous encounters this season - 26-19, 22-17 and 24-19.
"Maitland are very structured in defence," Hefren said. "They spread well and you have to work out ways to unlock the defence. We are a far more confident team then when we last met them."
Hefren has named the same team in consecutive weeks for the first time this season.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.