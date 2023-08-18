Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby Union: Maitland Blacks coach calls for consistency after Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen cleared to play in preliminary final

Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen had a red card for contacting the head of Dane Sherratt overturned after the judiciary ruled that the initial contact was with the shoulder of the University fly-half. Picture by Danielle Underwood
MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham has questioned the consistency of the Hunter Rugby Union judiciary after Wanderers breakaway Marcus Christensen had a red card overturned and will play against the Blacks in the preliminary final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

