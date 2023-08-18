ETHAN Hawes arrives at the Australian Ice Hockey League final series with a clear mind.
Knowing time off is just around the corner, taking a summer break from the sport, the 2022 rookie of the year wants to make the most of every game the Newcastle Northstars contest over the next fortnight.
"The best place to be as a hockey player is when you're playing free and leaving it all out on the ice," Hawes told the Newcastle Herald.
"There's going to be no 'geez I better take it easy because', you go out and die out there if you have to to win that cup because you know you've got some time off.
"I feel like as a team and individually it's going to be the best hockey all season."
Less than six months ago Hawes, now 21, finished his junior career (under 20s) with a Canadian title for the Oceanside Generals before progressing to the prestigious Cyclone Taylor Cup.
Either side of that campaign he's played defenceman for the Northstars.
The former Aussie under-20 captain has overcame injury "adversity during that period, including two months out with fractured ribs and issues with both shoulders.
He soon hopes to benefit from a pause, returning with Newcastle next year before joining the professional ranks overseas.
"I'm going to take a break, get some things in order and really have another ramp back at it. A full season next year [in Australia] and the plan being, come September [2024], going to play pro hockey," Hawes said.
In the meantime a Goodall Cup remains within reach for the Northstars after falling just shy last season. A top-four shootout is scheduled for Melbourne next weekend (August 26-27).
"You look at the depth chart for our team and you could say we have the best players, but I don't believe that's why we'll win it," Hawes said.
"It's because we have that belief in the locker room and we know what we want. We want that cup.
"Every practise this season has been one mindset, one mentality. We haven't just turned it on the last few weeks.
"No one really forgot about last year and I know a few of the guys have their [mobile phone] background set as Canberra winning.
"They let that sting a bit. We've kept our receipts and we're coming back."
Hawes says the "you don't find your game for finals, you bring it" message has been drummed into the Northstars by coach Kevin Noble.
Melbourne Mustangs and Brisbane meet on Sunday. Conference leaders Canberra and Sydney Bears have the weekend off.
NORTHSTARS: Matthew Lindsay, John Kennedy, Riley Tonks, Hamish Powell, Wehebe Darge, Daniel Berno, Tim Stanger, Riley Klugerman, Matthew Price, Beau Taylore, Francis Drolet, Josh Adkins, Zane Jones, Liam Manwarring (c), Patrick Ward, Tanner Butler, Shane Southwood, Ethan Hawes, Mackenzie Gallagher, Patrick Nadin, Charlie Smart (gk), Ethan Spelde.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
