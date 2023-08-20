Judge 'surprised' after two decades on the bench

"Many times have I heard Your Honour tell the story of the promise you made to yourself when you were appointed that you would be pleasant and respectful to all who appear before you," Mr Krisenthal said before a packed courtroom. "That you weren't going to be a tyrannical judge. "You have been unfailingly true to that promise over the last 20 years and that is a great credit to you. People enjoy appearing before you and I can say that that doesn't necessarily apply to all your brother and sister judges."