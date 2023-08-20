A MAN who allegedly stabbed champion Newcastle bodyboarder Ryan Duck at Pacific Palms last year intends to claim he was acting in self-defence when he faces trial in Taree in 2024.
Billy Jo James Brown, 35, has pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the stabbing of Mr Duck at a holiday park on the Lakes Way just after midnight on November 28.
Mr Duck, a Newcastle bar manager on a trip away with his staff, was stabbed in the arm, chest and stomach and suffered serious injuries to his hand, diaphragm and lung when he was allegedly attacked by Mr Brown, a complete stranger, while beach fishing.
He lost two litres of blood and would have died if not for the intervention of his staff and emergency services.
Mr Brown appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court last week where he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing and related charges of impersonating a police officer, intimidation and having a knife in a public place.
He has been behind bars since his arrest and will remain there until he faces trial in Taree District Court in June next year.
The court heard self-defence was likely going to be the central issue during Mr Brown's trial.
Police and emergency services were called to the Tiona Holiday Park just after midnight on November 28 last year and found Mr Duck suffering multiple stab wounds.
He was urgently flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where he underwent about six hours of surgery.
Brown was arrested at a war memorial on the Lakes Way, about five kilometres from Forster-Tuncurry, about 6am on November 28 and was later charged with stabbing Mr Duck and refused bail.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
