Newcastle police charge 36-year-old man over alleged assault, car theft at North Lambton home

Updated August 18 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 12:44pm
Charges over alleged assault, car theft that sparked manhunt
Charges over alleged assault, car theft that sparked manhunt

A man has been charged over an alleged assault and stolen car at North Lambton earlier this week.

