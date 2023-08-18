Charges over alleged assault, car theft that sparked manhunt

A man has been charged over an alleged assault and stolen car at North Lambton earlier this week.
Police were called to a home on Acacia Avenue about 11am on Wednesday and were told the resident had confronted a man in his home, before the man allegedly assaulted him and stole his car.
The 65-year-old male resident was treated by paramedics for a laceration to his arm.
A short time later, police from Newcastle City Police District located the car abandoned on Mayo Street, Jesmond.
Police canvassed the area with assistance from PolAir and the Dog Unit, however the man was unable to be found.
Following extensive inquiries and a public appeal, 36-year-old Mark Peckham was arrested at Waratah about 12.40pm on Thursday.
He has been charged with armed with intent, aggravated break and enter to commit serious indictable offence, aggravated assault with intent to take motor vehicle, and steal motor vehicle.
Mr Peckham did not apply for bail - it was formally refused - when he faced Newcastle Local Court on Friday.
The matter was adjourned to October 18.
