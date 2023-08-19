How the Matildas have ignited something big

It has been incredible to watch the public momentum build for the Matildas throughout the World Cup.
Those keen fans who have watched the progress of Australia's star footballers in the English Women's Super League in recent years will not have been surprised by the quality on display during the Cup, yet there is something about the Matildas that has ignited our entire nation.
To see the players celebrated, to see men, women and children cheering, hugging or weeping over the fate of the team, to see my own sons cheer at their victories and cry at the devastating loss to England, to see this strong, personal investment, was glorious. Becuase it shows how far we have come as a nation in celebrating and promoting women's sport, and is testament to the many, many women and men who have toiled for years, supporting the female game from grassroots to the national level.
The World Cup came on the heels of an explosion in girls' participation in the sport, up 37 per cent in 10 years in NSW.
And while this is all so great, it is true that more work needs to be done.
As Newcastle Herald football writer Renee Valentine has reported, the game needs investment in female-friendly change rooms and training, as well as more playing fields to cope with rising demand.
The costs of playing football at elite junior level for both boys and girls is another issue, one hopefully this groundswell of support can add pressure to addressing.
Congratulations to the Matildas, you have done us all proud. And congratulations too to the Australian and New Zealand public and to the established and emerging women's football nations who have contributed to such a compelling spectacle.
Good luck to Spain and England today. No matter the result, women's sport is the clear winner.
Enjoy your Sunday,
Lisa Allan
