Michael Formosa hoping to go one better with Heavenly Holly

Ellalong trainer Michael Formosa is hoping for a similar run when Heavenly Holly looks to go one better at Menangle on Saturday night.
An $18 chance, Heavenly Holly rattled home from the rear of the field last week at the track to finish just 1.3 metres from winner Im Presi Belle when second in the Ranji Bill Stakes.
The five-year-old will again have Formosa's daughter, Chloe, in the gig chasing her first Menangle driving win when the pair contest another mares' race on Saturday night from gate seven.
"She went good, and she's been going good," Michael said of last week's run.
"She's one of those horses you've got to drive for luck, and when you do get it, she's in the finish.
"Hopefully she can land midfield without doing any work and she can get a crack at them at the top of the straight.
"It's a little bit easier race but it's still open class mares, so anything can win."
Chloe, who works for trainer Elizabeth Heath in Sydney, also drives Phoebe Onyx for her boss in the seventh.
"She only got her metro licence last week and almost got there," Michael said of Chloe's drive.
"It would have been a good start to get a winner at her first metro meeting, but she will win one sooner or later."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
