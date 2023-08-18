University of Newcastle welcome the return of NSW Premier League goal shooter Millie Tonkin as they look to consolidate second place and two shots at making the Newcastle championship netball grand final.
Tonkin is fresh from claiming the NSW Premier League crown with Manly last weekend and will be a key player for University in this year's finals series.
But coach Traci Baber said the immediate focus was bouncing back from just their second defeat this season, and first since round one, when they play sixth-placed BNC Whanau in final-round action at National Park on Saturday.
Souths beat University's 52-46 in the penultimate round to take top spot on goal percentage.
The two sides are locked on 36 points but University are unlikely to be able to overhaul Lions, who close out the season against seventh-placed Kotara South (18).
Other shooter Sabina Gomboso is unavailable and midcourter Claudia Rodwell will be sidelined with an ankle complaint.
"Mill hasn't played in three or four weeks now, but she's finished [NSW Premier League] so she'll play on the weekend," Baber said.
"The minor premiership is nice to get but, just as long as we can get two bites at the cherry, that's the main concern. We need to stay first or second.
"We need to win on the weekend, and you never know what you're going to get with BNC. They always put out a strong side. We probably haven't played great the last couple of weeks, so we need to get a little bit of momentum back."
Third-placed West Leagues Balance (34) play eighth-placed Waratah (16) and Junction Stella (24), fifth, play Nova Thunder (30), fourth.
All games are at 2.30pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
