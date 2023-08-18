Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Craig Blakemore after bonus win with Moment Like This at Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Craig Blakemore. Picture Newcastle Greyhounds
Trainer Craig Blakemore. Picture Newcastle Greyhounds

Craig Blakemore will chase a bonus victory with Moment Like This at The Gardens on Saturday night after he put the rookie East Maitland trainer in front with a win there last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.