Craig Blakemore after bonus win with Moment Like This at Gardens

Craig Blakemore will chase a bonus victory with Moment Like This at The Gardens on Saturday night after he put the rookie East Maitland trainer in front with a win there last week.
Moment Like This raced to the lead from box eight and won his 400m maiden by 2.25 lengths last Saturday night, giving Blakemore a winner with his first starter as a trainer.
Blakemore paid $2000 for Moment Like This, which was seventh then second at Richmond for trainer Justin King in his only other starts. The $1200 prizemoney last week, and a $300 wager on the $6 chance, has Blakemore "way in front".
Moment Like This has box four for a 400m 5th grade race this week and Blakemore hoped for the same run.
"I thought off his run at Richmond he should go OK, but when he pinged the lids and found the front, I didn't think they'd catch him," Blakemore said. "It's a bit tougher this time but if he jumps, he'll give them something to chase. I think he's a chance again."
Blakemore and Raymond Terrace's Dean Behsman have started a training partnership. Behsman has Cape Milton racing in the first.
"My grandfather [Ronnie] had them about 30, 40 years ago and he wanted his grandkids to get into them, but we got into the trotters," Blakemore said.
"I wanted to get into them but I didn't know much about them, and then I met Dean. His father had them, and he wanted to get back into them.
"I met him five years ago and we got talking about them. Three months ago we applied for our licence."
Blakemore bought Moment Like This after first enquiring about a different dog.
"I watched his run at Richmond and it wasn't a bad run, so I rang [King] up," he said.
"We kept him at home for three weeks. Just walked him and gave him a trial, then gave him his first start."
Blakemore said getting involved in greyhound racing had helped him after a back operation in 2001 led to battles with depression.
"Now I've got these dogs, I feel 100 per cent better," he said.
"It's 20-odd years ago, but I've had some rough times, but this has just brought me back to life."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
