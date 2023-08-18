Coach Niko Papaspiropoulos urged finals-bound Charlestown to "take some lessons" from a 4-0 loss against leaders Broadmeadow as they eye second-placed Newcastle Olympic in the last round of NPLW Northern NSW.
The season proper will be completed on Saturday with kick-offs for all four games brought forward from 4pm to 1pm to avoid any clashes with the Matildas' third-versus-fourth World Cup match against Sweden at 6pm in Brisbane.
Azzurri, on 35 points, have already secured fourth spot and a place in this year's finals series and are targeting a strong performance against Olympic at Lisle Carr Oval.
But they have not beaten their final-round opponents in two previous exchanges this campaign.
"The result was disappointing," Papaspiropoulos said of their loss to Magic.
"Simply put, we just didn't show up to try to get the result. We didn't turn up to win.
"It will be another tough game. We need to take what we learned from last week and improve on that, but at the same time we don't need to dwell on it.
"It's done now. We've just got to move on and focus on what's in front."
Olympic, on 45 points, need to win to secure second spot as Maitland (43), who play Adamstown (21) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility, are only two points behind.
Broadmeadow (50), who secured the premiership last weekend, travel to play wooden spooners Warners Bay (0) while New Lambton (28) host Mid Coast (12).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
