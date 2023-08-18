FOR most of his Newcastle career, Akuila Uate had little problem finding the try-line.
He scored at a rate better than once every two games, notching 110 tries in 161 appearances.
But in 2010, when it came to equalling Timana Tahu's club record for the most in a season, Akuila 'The Thriller' took a couple of games to get there.
In similar fashion to how fellow winger Dominic Young has now sat one try short of the record for the past two games, late in the 2010 season - after scoring in three consecutive games, including a hat-trick in round 21 - Uate went two matches without a four-pointer.
In round 24, during Newcastle's 44-18 smash-up of the Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium, he finally scored his 21st try for the year.
"I think it got to me," Uate admitted to the Newcastle Herald.
"That week, everyone was talking about it.
"I had no idea about the top try-scorers and stuff.
"That week, because everyone was talking about it two weeks prior, and that week going into the game it was 'if you score a couple more, you beat this, you beat this'.
"I think that's when I started taking it seriously. Not serious, but I thought 'I'll have a go here'."
Uate equalled Tahu's record, but breaking it was an achievement that alluded him. He didn't score in the last two games that season. He went close in 2011 as well, scoring 20.
But Uate is now hoping Roosters-bound Young can eclipse his and Tahu's feat, potentially in front of a full house against the Rabbitohs on Sunday.
"I want him to just rip in and give it all for Newcastle before he leaves," Uate, who retired after playing the 2019 Super League season with Huddersfield - the club Young first got his start at, said .
"I wish he could have stayed in Newcastle a couple of more years, to keep doing what he is doing.
"Obviously everything is done now, he is doing the best for him and his family.
"I wish him luck next year, but this year he has done a tremendous job for Newcastle.
"Hopefully he gets there."
Reflecting on the individual milestone, Uate said it would be an achievement that Young could cherish forever.
"I've always said to my kids, it would be good if one of my kids breaks the record. My son, hopefully," the Fijian, who still lives in Newcastle and works as a youth worker, said.
"It means a lot, because it's something that I can remember for the rest of my life.
"It's such a great memory that I've got in Newcastle."
Young thought he had matched the record in Canberra last month, replicating Tahu's famous slam-dunk try celebration, but the video referee disallowed his effort.
He then had another try disallowed against the Bulldogs last week, a diving, one-handed put down in the corner.
Fellow winger Greg Marzhew, who has bagged 15 tries himself this season, said the playing group was quietly rooting for Young to break the record.
"As a team, we haven't spoken about it. But we are backing him to get it," Marzhew said.
"It just shows how lethal our striking zone is across the park, especially that right edge.
"It will be pretty cool [if he gets it]."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
