Almost $1 million is up for grabs for projects to promote and beautify Newcastle's CBD and Darby Street.
City of Newcastle has opened applications for its $900,000 City Centre and Darby Street Special Business Rates program.
The Hamilton, New Lambton and Wallsend round of the program provided $150,000 to seven projects, including a street art festival, an op-shop trail and expanded events at Newcastle Fringe and Newcastle Pride Festival.
The grants program is funded through special rates collected from businesses in Newcastle City Centre/Darby Street, Hamilton, Mayfield, New Lambton and Wallsend, and are reserved exclusively to enhance those precincts.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes congratulated the successful recipients and said she was looking forward to seeing more "creative applications come through".
"SBR initiatives such as West Best Bloc Fest, which will see 80 local music artists perform in venues across the city, and the Small Walls beautification project, are proven to not only attract an influx of visitors but also drive new and expanded economic opportunities for our local hospitality venues, arts and cultural sector," Cr Nelmes said.
Recipient and Newcastle Pride president Lee-Anne McDougall said the funding would help deliver a diverse range of LGBTIQ+ free and ticketed events throughout Hamilton during the Newcastle Pride Festival in October.
"We've developed a program of LGBTIQ+ community events aimed to delight and entertain the Hamilton community and visitors with 'Roving Real Queens of Hamilton', drag bingo, a dance party and much more thanks to SBR support," Ms McDougall said.
Expressions of interest for the City Centre and Darby Street funding round close on September 15. Visit the City of Newcastle website for details.
