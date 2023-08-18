It is time to find your pipette and don your favourite safety glasses because Hunter Science Festival is in town.
Newcastle Museum will partner with Newcastle City Council's environment, waste and libraries teams, along with Hunter Innovation and Science Hub (HISH), to immerse visitors in scientific displays to Sunday.
The event, which had more than 4,000 visitors last year, will focus on sustainability as part of the city's strategic future planning.
Guests will be able to build solar-powered electric vehicles and plant native pollinator habitats, encouraging green energy at home.
And while the affectionately-named 'Poo Palace' - a giant inflatable digestive system - is booked out, families can watch onto University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) health demonstrations.
The festival marks the end of City of Newcastle's wider National Science Week, which lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes hoped would promote innovation in a young generation of scientists.
"Newcastle Museum and Newcastle Libraries are known for their engaging and innovative program of exhibitions and events, making them the ideal spaces to deliver fun, free activities for the community during National Science Week," Cr Nelmes said.
The festival, aimed at all age groups, is part of a broader bit to champion a "liveable, sustainable, inclusive city that encourages innovation and creativity".
For HISH president, Emeritus Professor Tim Roberts, the festival is a key opportunity to "ignite passion and curiosity" in young minds.
"It is so important we are nurturing the future innovators of our region," he said.
School students have been exposed to a breadth of scientific research this week, including LEGO modelling and First Nations knowledge to strengthen the industry's future.
The Hunter Science Festival will run 10am-2pm on Sunday August 20.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news as well as other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
