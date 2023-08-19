Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets duo Lucas Mauragis and Lachy Bayliss earn selection for Olympic qualifiers

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 19 2023 - 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets attacker Lachy Bayliss has been selected in the New Zealand under-23 squad. Picture by Simone De Peak
Jets attacker Lachy Bayliss has been selected in the New Zealand under-23 squad. Picture by Simone De Peak

ROB Stanton is happy for Lucas Mauragis and Lachy Bayliss after they were named in the Australian and New Zealand under-23 national teams for Olympic qualifiers but the Jets coach admits the timing is not great.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.