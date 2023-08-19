ROB Stanton is happy for Lucas Mauragis and Lachy Bayliss after they were named in the Australian and New Zealand under-23 national teams for Olympic qualifiers but the Jets coach admits the timing is not great.
Mauragis is part of a 23-man Olyroos squad which will travel to Tajikistan on August 29 ahead of games against Laos on September 6 and the host national on September 12.
The Jets left fullback is among 11 A-League based players picked by Tony Vidmar for the two games, which are qualifiers for the under-23 Asian Cup.
Bayliss, 21, has been selected to make his New Zealand debut for qualifiers against Papua New Guinea (August 27) and Fiji (August 30) in Auckland.
Central Coast Mariners defender Zac Zoricich, whose dad coaches Northern NSW NPL side Cooks Hill, is also in the squad.
Stanton has been impressed with Mauragis and Bayliss.
Both started in the 3-2 loss to Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup on Monday night.
"It's great that both have been selected in the national Olympic teams," Stanton said. "It's just the timing.
"You are trying to prepare for the season. Someone like Lachy, he hasn't played a game in the A-League yet.
"I'm happy for him, but by the same token I do want him here getting more games under his belt against A-League opposition, so come round one, I can potentially pick him."
Bayliss joined the Jets this season on a scholarship from the Mariners.
"I'm really happy with him," Stanton said. "He gives me versatility. I can play him up top or in a second nine in a 10-inverted winger role.
"I want to keep playing him in games to give him time and develop him more."
Mauragis, who is in his fourth season in the A-League, was part of the Oyroos squad which finished third at the prestigious Maurice Revello tournament in France in June.
"Lucas is doing really well," Stanton said. "He was involved with the Olyroos previously. This time it will be three weeks. That is the downside."
