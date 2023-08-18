Xavier Lyons wasn't even planning on playing footy this year, but he is glad he has.
A Wagga Wagga product, Lyons moved to Merewether for a sea-change in November, picking up carpentry work.
He had spent the past couple of years playing for North Wagga Saints, but after relocating had little intention of pulling on the boots.
That was until Cardiff Hawks came calling.
"Not really at all, to be honest," Lyons said. "I was just getting used to living up here and Pat Delaney, the assistant coach, gave me a ring.
"I started pre-season, and I couldn't be bothered to play, and then I started up again late February and got back into it.
"I've been loving it."
One of a host of ex-Riverina residents at the Hawks, Lyons has fitted in seamlessly to the Cameron Park-based club.
The 23-year-old has featured in 13 of 15 games, playing half-back, and is in the mix for the club's best and fairest award.
A premiership winner with Wagga Tigers before making the bold crosstown switch to North Wagga, he hopes to add a Black Diamond Cup flag to his Riverina Football League title.
The Hawks, with 12 wins in 15 games, are poised to finish the regular season second, behind Terrigal-Avoca on for-and-against, barring a stunning upset in Saturday's final round.
Terrigal ended Cardiff's 10-game winning streak last month to gain the upper hand.
"I think it's what we needed," Lyons said. "We were just starting to get a bit ahead of ourselves, and I think they brought us back to where we needed to be. But we're feeling very confident, and we should be - we've got a good young side."
Should Cardiff beat The Entrance-Bateau Bay at home, and Terrigal beat Nelson Bay on the road, they'll face Newcastle City in the first week of the finals, on neutral turf at Adelaide Street Oval.
Having fallen one win short of the grand final last year, Lyons said the Hawks were desperate to go one better in 2023.
"We're definitely keen on making the grandy," he said. "Hopefully we can play good enough footy to get there."
In the other game this round, Maitland have the unique experience of playing the team they'll face in next week's elimination final, defending premiers Killarney Vale.
Coach Dustin Spriggs plans to rest one or two players with minor niggles.
"Not resting players, but not risking players," he said.
"We want to go down there and put on a good show and get some confidence before our home final."
In women's fixtures, which will have no bearing on who plays finals, Newcastle City travel to Singleton, Killarney Vale host Warners Bay and Cardiff take on Lake Macquarie.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
