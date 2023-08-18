Weston to rise to NPL finals challenge after nine-year absence

Coach Kew Jaliens is backing his side to rise to the occasion against Maitland on Saturday at Cooks Square Park as Weston return to the NPL finals for the first time in nine years.
The Bears led the league briefly after their 14th game but then dropped points to Maitland (3-1 loss), Valentine (3-2 loss), Azzurri (1-1), Adamstown (2-2) and Cooks Hill (2-0 loss) to finish fifth on 39.
The defeat at Cooks Hill in the last round cost them hosting rights in Saturday's elimination against the Magpies (40 points), who also fell out of premiership contention late after a 10-game winning run lifted them to second spot.
Maitland picked up just one point in their last three games but were close to full strength, despite having key players in card trouble, in a 1-0 loss to Adamstown last week. In contrast, Weston rested Connor Evans, Joey O'Connor and Alessandro Ouwerkerk on the bench because they were one card away from suspension.
"The focus was on finals, also with the subs we made," Jaliens said. "We just wanted everyone fresh and ready to go for this weekend against Maitland. We've got a full squad, everyone is fit and keen to play the game, and that's where it all starts."
Jaliens said Weston's record against lower-ranked teams cost them any shot at the premiership, but he was buoyed by their efforts against the top four, which included just two losses. He expected the Bears, who have not featured in the finals since 2014 - the year Maitland secured promotion to the NPL, to lift again on Saturday (1pm). The losers bow out, while the winners next week play the losers of Sunday's qualifying final at Magic Park between Broadmeadow and Charlestown.
"Obviously within the season we had our ups and downs," Jaliens said.
"We played good games against the bigger teams, and then lapsed against the supposedly smaller ones. We lost twice to Valentine, we dropped points against Adamstown twice, and if you want to win the premiership, those are the games you have to win.
"Against the big sides, most of those games are 50-50, based on who's up for the game, suspensions, cards, things like that, but you have to win the smaller ones if you want to claim something, and that's what we lacked this season.
"But then again, starting finals, everyone that's up there we've played good games against and got good results, so for us it's a clean sheet and go as far as you can go."
Jaliens, who looks set to stay at the helm next year, said his side needed to convert more chances and also stop star Magpies striker Braedyn Crowley, who led the league with 28 goals. Ty Cousins (suspension) is the only out for Maitland.
"I think with most of the games, we were the 'playing' team," Jaliens said.
"We wanted to have the ball and play possession-based, but with that comes that sometimes you have to kill the game when you get the chances you create. So we have to be more consistent in converting the chances we get.
"Also, Crowley, I rate him very highly, he's a dangerous striker and very direct, so he'll be one to watch for our defence. Because it's good when you have the ball and want to be on the ball, but on the other hand, with his qualities, he's the one you want to get out of the game as well."
** Lambton Jaffas have lodged an appeal against the five-match suspension handed to striker Kale Bradbery which is set to be heard next week.
Bradbery was given a straight red card for match official abuse in the 1-0 final round win over Olympic and the ban will rule him out of the finals.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
