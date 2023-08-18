Newcastle Heraldsport
Weston to rise to NPL finals challenge after nine-year absence

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Weston's Connor Evans. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Coach Kew Jaliens is backing his side to rise to the occasion against Maitland on Saturday at Cooks Square Park as Weston return to the NPL finals for the first time in nine years.

