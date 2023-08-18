LUKE Ferrier concedes that he is underdone, but two confidence-building rounds has the two-time WE Alexander Open winner positive going into the prestigious 36-hole championship event at Waratah Golf Club, starting Saturday.
Ferrier went back-back in 2020 and 2021 but couldn't make it three in a row, finishing third behind Jake Riley last year.
Riley is not defending his title.
NSW representative Jye Pickin heads a strong field that includes Ferrier, dTistrict champion Tom De Wit, Oscar Gilson, Dave Alexander, Bryce Pickin, Chris Jardine, Justin Ely, Hamish Ellison and Mark Hale.
Ferrier has been quiet during winter and played "awful" at the Regional Championships in Muswellbrook last weekend.
"I had a pretty poor pennant season and haven't been practising much," Ferrier said.
"I played awful for the district at Muswellbrook. Then I had 71 at Newcastle on Monday and 68 at Merewether on Thursday.
"Sometimes it takes a couple of good rounds to get confidence and feels like you have been playing every day."
Ferrier fired rounds of 72,68 to win in 2021 by two shots from Corey Lamb, who has turned professional.
"For me, it will be a matter of staying in touch on day one," he said. "I know Waratah well enough. If I play well and putt well, I can shoot a low round.
"If you open with 80, it doesn't matter how well you play the next day, it's hard to catch up."
Pickin finished third at the Regional Championships, which was his first tournament back after a 10-week tour of the US.
Alexander won in Muswellbrook.
Another two-time winner, Ken Hughes, will be playing in the WE Alexander for a record 56th time.
Hughes, who now lives in Bulahdelah, won the vardon event in 1964 and 65.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.