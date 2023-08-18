Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Golf: Two-time winner Luke Ferrier back in the swing for WE Alexander Open at Waratah

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-time WE Alexander champion Luke Ferrier. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Two-time WE Alexander champion Luke Ferrier. Picture by Peter Lorimer

LUKE Ferrier concedes that he is underdone, but two confidence-building rounds has the two-time WE Alexander Open winner positive going into the prestigious 36-hole championship event at Waratah Golf Club, starting Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.