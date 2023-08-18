Newcastle Jets re-sign home-grown leader Cassidy Davis

The Newcastle Jets have re-signed unbreakable home-grown leader Cassidy Davis for an 11th A-League season.
The 28-year-old midfielder has made a record 129 consecutive appearances in the A-League since her debut in 2013.
Davis joins returning players Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch, who have already been confirmed as part of coach Gary van Egmond's squad for an expanded 2023-24 campaign.
The Jets have also added defender Alexandra Huynh, New Zealand midfielder Rebecca Burrows, NPLW NSW player Sophie Hoban, who can play midfield or defence, and versatile Young Matilda Claudia Cicco.
Former Jets defender Taren King has joined newcomers Central Coast and Sydney FC have signed midfielder Lucy Johnson.
American centre-back Emily Garnier, last season's Jets player of the year, has announced her retirement.
The A-League Women's season starts on October 14.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
