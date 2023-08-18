Newcastle Herald
Knights co-captain Tyson Frizell Tyson Frizell has unfinished business in the play-offs

By Robert Dillon
August 18 2023 - 7:30pm
Knights warhorse Tyson Frizell. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
AFTER too many years as a finals spectator, Tyson Frizell is in no mood to let slip another opportunity slip by.

