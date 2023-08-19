Sporting Declaration: Finals looming, no ifs or buts about it

TONY Butterfield is a very wise man.
That's the thought Sporting Declaration has been pondering in recent days as Butterfield's latter-day Newcastle Knights counterparts set their sights on the NRL play-offs.
Butts called me a couple of months ago to say he'd done the maths.
The Knights were going to not just make the finals, but they might even do so before the last round of the regular season.
At the time, Newcastle were 14th on the ladder, after three consecutive losses left them with only five wins from their first 15 games - and 11 from 39 since the start of the 2022 season.
I started wondering if the Hall of Fame front-rower had possibly packed into one scrum too many, back in the day.
"I can't see it," I told him. "There are already about 10 teams that have won three more games than the Knights.
"There's only nine rounds left and they might need eight more wins."
Butts was unwavering.
"You do realise they'd need to string together multiple wins, and they haven't won back-to-back games since the start of last season?" I asked.
Still he was not deterred.
"What about their draw? They have to play Melbourne in a couple of weeks, who've beaten them 11 times in a row. And then the next week they're in Canberra, and they never win there."
Butts remained a man of true conviction and, six weeks down the track, he's bearing an uncanny resemblance to a clairvoyant.
The Knights have won their past six games in a row, climbing to seventh on the ladder with three rounds to play, against South Sydney on Sunday (home), Cronulla (home) and St George Illawarra (away).
How this all pans out from here remains to be seen, and there is still a chance that Newcastle could stumble with the finish line looming on the horizon.
But I'm now of the belief that won't happen. I'm with Butts.
With each win, the Knights appear to be gathering momentum and growing in confidence. To put their streak in context, not since 2001, the last year they won the premiership, have Newcastle won seven consecutive games.
A reborn Kalyn Ponga has been the catalyst, but the Knights have plenty of other attacking outlets, as evidenced by the fact only Brisbane Broncos (102) had scored more tries than Newcastle's 96 after round 24 last weekend.
While ever Ponga can continue his hot form, anything would appear possible.
And now the 25-year-old, in his sixth season with the Knights, finally appears to have a squad around him capable of causing some serious damage.
In Ponga, Dominic Young, Bradman Best, Dane Gagai and Greg Marzhew, the Knights possess enough back-five strikepower to worry any team.
Throw in a couple of under-rated halves and an experienced pack, and Newcastle have evolved into a highly competitive team.
Two wins might be enough to seal them a top-six berth and home final, and three wins almost certainly would be.
If the Knights do reach the play-offs, my former Newcastle Herald colleague Sam North, like Butts, probably won't be surprised.
Sam, the only journalist I know to have signed a player on behalf of the Knights, sent me an email in the pre-season in response to widespread negative commentary surrounding the club's prospects for 2023.
"Maybe, just maybe, it's a little bit early to be making such assessments," Sam wrote, pointing out that there was a similarly gloomy outlook about Manchester United early during Alex Ferguson's first few seasons as manager.
Suffice to say Sir Alex hung around long enough to enjoy the last laugh.
Maybe Knights coach Adam O'Brien will do likewise, despite speculation to the contrary. It was only a few weeks ago, remember, that there was recurring reports about approaches being made to possible replacements.
O'Brien would now appear likely to earn a contract extension, although he knows better than anyone that there could be a few twists and turns left in this season.
What he should also know, given the apprenticeship he served with premiership-winning teams at Melbourne and Sydney Roosters, is what is required at the business end of proceedings.
While Penrith and Brisbane appear the benchmark teams at the moment, every now and again a side will emerge from nowhere, like Wests Tigers in 2005, Parramatta in 2009, North Queensland in 2017 or Canberra in 2019.
Maybe this year, as Tony Butterfield envisaged, it can be the Knights. I'm happy to be proven wrong. Doesn't happen often.
IT seems hard to believe, reflecting on the Matildas' remarkable feelgood story over the past few weeks, that there was no women's soccer in the country towns in which I grew up.
There was no women's cricket, either. Likewise AFL, rugby league or rugby union, which were considered too rough and dangerous.
If anyone had suggested women would one day stage professional boxing bouts, or beat each other to a pulp in cages, they would probably have been locked up.
Yet that's how far the world has come, in the space of one generation.
And after the Matildas captured the imagination of the entire country by reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, it's hard not to reach the conclusion that women's sport is only going to get bigger and better.
If you went back a decade or two, the only Australian women making serious money as professional athletes were our tennis stars, golfers, a handful of basketballers and the occasional Olympian.
Now there are any number of team sports in which they can earn a living, and that should continue to improve exponentially as funding and investment inevitably increases.
From that perspective, what the Matildas achieved in challenging England before ultimately losing their semi-final 3-1 highlights the odds Sam Kerr and her little Aussie battlers had to overcome.
The English domestic competition is the richest women's competition in the world, allowing players of Kerr's ilk to earn $1 million-a-season salaries.
There would be very few players, in contrast, who earn enough to be full-time professionals in the A-League Women's competition.
But thanks to record TV ratings, huge crowds and nationwide adulation, the Matildas have staked an irrefutable claim on behalf not only of their own code, but women's sport in general.
What they have achieved will long be remembered as one of Australia's finest sporting achievements.
You have our attention, ladies. Sorry it's taken so long.
