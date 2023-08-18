Greg Prichard: Knights evoking memories of their halcyon days

MY most cherished memories covering games as a rugby league writer are of travelling from Sydney to Newcastle in the second half of the 1990s and watching the Knights when they were in the groove and the Johns brothers were carving up the opposition.
You would see great Newcastle-born and bred sportsmen like the former Test cricketer Gary Gilmour, rest his soul, perched in the grandstand on your way up to the press box, almost as a reminder that Novocastrians stick solid, and then settle down to watch the action.
There was always a huge sense of anticipation among the invariably packed crowd that something at the very least good, and often great, was about to happen and you weren't often disappointed.
The best days were when the opposition was already well beaten a long way from full-time by a Knights team that was strong all-round but which featured the standout genius of Andrew and Matthew in the halves.
The Johns boys would then start with the party tricks - the 20-metre, sometimes 25-metre passes that would land on each other's or a teammate's chest, stretching the defence to breaking point, the pinpoint kicks to wingers for tries on the second or third tackle, and so on.
That was entertainment, an irresistible blend of skill, speed and toughness that resulted in the 1997 ARL grand final win over Manly and the 2001 NRL grand final win over Parramatta, the latter by which time Matthew had left the club but Andrew was still there.
The current Newcastle team is largely different in make-up and style to those Knights sides of a quarter of a century ago, although there are similarities.
And the similarities are becoming more evident, in terms of the growing understanding between the Knights players, their deepening commitment to the cause, the increased speed of their game and the upward spiral of their belief in themselves and each other.
Of course, Knights fans are loving it, to the extent that off the back of a six-game winning streak that had the team in seventh place at the start of this round they gorged on tickets to Sunday's home game against South Sydney to the extent that it was sold out early in the week.
They say that when Souths are strong the competition is strong. You could say the same about Newcastle.
The Knights may have only beaten the hapless Canterbury at home last weekend, but they did it in style and their fans lapped it up.
That crowd support, even in the bad times, has never been worse than what you would call solid. In the good times, and better, it often soars off the charts.
It will be off the charts on Sunday for what is without doubt the most appealing and anticipated game of the round. So much riding on it, three rounds out from the finals.
Before this winning run began, nobody was anticipating the Knights being in the position they are now. The biggest talking point when conversation turned to them centred on their coach Adam O'Brien and how much longer he might survive before being sacked.
That talk has sure quietened down. Results change everything, so well done and good luck to him.
It's during that period as well that Newcastle's - and the entire competition's, from all reports - highest-paid player Kalyn Ponga has found his best form again and that is a sight that should warm the heart whether you follow this team or not.
It was only earlier this season that a huge doubt was hovering over Ponga's playing future because of the repeated concussions he had sustained. Nobody knows what the future holds, and if Ponga suffers another concussion then the speculation regarding his future will start all over again, but right now he is playing right up to what his contract money says he is worth.
The Knights brains trust led by O'Brien shouldn't be castigated for trying Ponga at five-eighth, as they did. He is a fullback who has great skills and we've seen elite players like that make a successful switch to five-eighth before.
Newcastle felt pressure to get more out of their halves and Ponga moving there looked the likely best option.
Unfortunately, it opened him up to more collisions that - combined with some poor tackling technique on occasions - added to the concerns when it came to head knocks.
For a while his confidence looked to be affected, just as his future appeared threatened, but after being switched back to fullback his game gradually picked up again and now he is playing with absolute confidence.
There is no hesitation, he's making great decisions and he's a threat pretty much every time he touches the ball.
When he joins in on the attack on his preferred left side of the field you can almost sense the fear of the unknown in defenders. What's he going to do? Is he going to accelerate? Is he going to step? Is he going to feed the man outside? Kick? What?
Ponga loves a short blind-side and he is so good at manipulating it to his and his team's advantage. So quick to move the ball on and create space for the man on his outside when it doesn't reasonably look like that space can be made.
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings damaged his ankle against the Bulldogs. He has been named to play against the Rabbitohs but is no certain starter.
Hopefully, Hastings makes it. But whether he does or not, Sunday's game has got so much going for it as an attraction. I can't wait to see what happens.
