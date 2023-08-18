Toohey's News: Could hostile reception awaken Latrell?

DON'T poke the bear.
Could the big-match atmosphere of a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium and a hostile home crowd play into the hands of South Sydney and awaken sleeping giant Latrell Mitchell when the Knights face the desperate Rabbitohs tomorrow?
The Knights are chasing their seventh straight win in a bid to edge closer to a finals berth. In contrast, Souths have lost five of their last eight games to leave themselves vulnerable with Mitchell yet to hit top gear in the three matches he has played since returning from injury.
The Rabbitohs fullback and five-eighth Cody Walker will be Newcastle's biggest threats as Souths attempt to make it 13 wins from their past 15 games against the Knights.
So a word of warning Knights fans. Be wary of poking the bear. Nothing seems to get Mitchell in the mood and bring out the best in him more than a volatile opposition crowd booing his every move.
Judging by his return from injury last Sunday against the Bulldogs, a fortnight on the sideline has done wonders for Knights prop Daniel Saifiti.
We're hearing Saifiti has dropped 3 or 4 kilos over the past month and it showed in his mobility against the Dogs. Expect him to have an ever bigger impact against Souths tomorrow with that run under his belt.
The Knights will part company with lower-grade back-rower Toni Tupouniua at the end of the season after buying out his top-30 contract for next year.
The brother of Roosters back-rower Sitili Tupouniua was on a two-year deal that included a top-tier minimum wage contract for 2024. But Tupouniua has struggled in NSW Cup this season, prompting the club to negotiate a release with his agent.
It has left the Knights with two top-30 spots to fill with NSW Cup fullback David Armstrong earning a top-30 promotion. Armstrong, who joined the club from Goondiwindi a few years ago, could potentially become a wing option for Knights coach Adam O'Brien next season provided he has a big off-season in the gym.
The Knights' 2024 top-30 roster with two spots left to fill is: Kalyn Ponga, David Armstrong, Lachie Miller, Greg Marzhew, Bradman Best, Dane Gagai, Enari Tuala, Will Pryce, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Jack Cogger, Ryan Rivett, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti, Leo Thompson, Jack Hetherington, Mat Croker, Jayden Brailey, Phoenix Crossland, Riley Jones, Paul Bryan, Tyson Frizell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jed Cartwright, Dylan Lucas, Adam Elliott, Myles Martin.
What price two Newcastle sellout crowds in the space of seven days?
Knights insiders claim ticket sales for Sunday week's clash against the Sharks on Old Boys' Day are tracking towards another full house. A win over Souths tomorrow in front of 29,000-plus fans would virtually guarantee a second-straight sellout.
Also sold out is the Once A Knight Old Boys lunch next Friday at NEX featuring guest speaker Laurie Daley and club legends including Paul Harragon, Mark Sargent, Michael Hagan and John Schuster.
Schuster is flying in from Samoa for the weekend with the club honouring its 1992 squad, the first Knights team to qualify for the finals, prior to the Sharks game.
Knights lock Adam Elliott was the driving force behind a player-led memorabilia auction during the week that raised more than $26,000 for the Hunter Valley bus-tragedy charity fund. The auction itself raised $13,095 with Wests Group matching the players' donation.
It's not the only time Knights players have lent their support following the tragedy.
Several weeks ago off their own bat, Kalyn Ponga and Jackson Hastings visited the crash site and enjoyed a barbecue alongside police, ambulance and fire brigade first responders still doing it tough.
Veteran Knights centre Dane Gagai started the rout against the Bulldogs last Sunday with an opportunist try and was a major influence in the side's big win to pick up major points in Baz's Best player of the year competition. Prop Leo Thompson and five-eighth Tyson Gamble also stood out for the winners.
Rd 24 - Knights v Bulldogs: 3 Dane Gagai 2 Leo Thompson 1 Tyson Gamble.
Current standings: 22 Kalyn Ponga 16 Dane Gagai 15 Tyson Frizell 13 Greg Marzhew 10 Lachie Miller 8 Jackson Hastings 7 Phoenix Crossland 6 Leo Thompson 4 Bradman Best 3 Kurt Mann, Lachlan Fitzgibbon,Tyson Gamble
