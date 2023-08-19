A 41-year-old truck driver involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on the Central Coast this week that killed a 17-year-old boy, was due to face court in Newcastle on Saturday, August 19.
Central Coast police were called to the Pacific Highway at Wadalba about 4.20pm on Tuesday, August 15, where they found a crash involving a truck and two other cars.
The 17-year-old driver of a Ford Falcon died at the scene, police said in a statement at the weekend. Paramedics treated the truck driver and a 46-year-old woman who had been driving a Mazda involved in the crash before both were taken to hospital.
Police, meanwhile, scoured the scene with specialist crash investigation officers and later arrested the 41-year-old after he was released from hospital.
He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, his license was suspended, and he was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.
The 46-year-old woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
