Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

FIFA Women's World Cup, Matildas versus Sweden: Where to watch the women's soccer on Saturday, August 19

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated August 19 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Matildas' hopes of taking out the FIFA Women's World Cup grand final may have been dashed by their defeat at the hands of England last week, but the history-making national side is still firmly in the competition as they take on Sweden on Saturday, August 19, in the battle for third place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.