Club Lambton rent hike could force closure of iconic Newcastle bowling club

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated August 19 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:01pm
Club Lambton boss Michael Gray met with Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery on Friday after it was revealed late last week that the state's Crown Lands department imposed an $83,000 rent hike on the local bowling club over the past 18 months.

Local News

