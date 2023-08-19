MAITLAND scored two tries in the final five minutes to stun break Wanderers' hearts 38-37 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and secure a place in the Hunter Rugby Union grand final.
Maitland will now meet Merewether in the decider at the same venue next Saturday.
The Blacks appeared dead and buried, trailing 37-26 with time almost up, but tries to Dane Corben (77th minute) and Mick Taylor (79th) put them in front.
However, from the restart Maitland were penalised at the breakdown, giving Wanderers fullback Luke Simmons a chance to steal the game.
Simmons has been a match-winner numerous times in a glorious 15-year career that includes two premiership, but this time his attempt from 35 metres out and 15 metres in from touch was pushed to right.
The Blacks last played in a grand final in 2018, going down 20-12 to Hamilton.
Their last premiership was in 1999.
Now they have a chance to win the treble after already claiming the minor premiership and Hawthorne Cup.
And they will welcome back captain and NSW Country breakaway Sam Callow, who missed the preliminary final on suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the season in the 23-22 loss to Merewether in the major semi-final.
Prop Justis Gerrard and veteran lock Nick Davidson were enormous for the Blacks.
Skipper Marcus Christensen and No.8 Nimi Qio were the equal for the Two Blues.
Wanderers led 8-3 after 13 minutes and 18-16 at half-time.
They extended the gap to 30-16 after back-to-back tries from industrious hooker Cameron Rowse.
Gerrard crashed over from close range to keep the Maitland alive.
Rowse was sent to the sinbin for repeated infringement inside Wanderers' 22.
However, the Two Blues appeared headed for a showdown with arch rivals Merewether when replacement winger Archie Waerea scooped up a bouncing pass to score and make it 37-26.
The Blacks refused to quit.
Dane Corben collected a popped pass from Ryan Leadley to crash over in the corner in the 37th minute and close the gap to 37-31.
From the restart, Maitland worked the ball up field through 15 phases. Corben made a short break to get inside the 22/ Justin Gerrard was brought down inches short. The ball went one pass off the ruck to centre Mick Taylor who slipped through a tackle and stretch out to score beside the post.
Hare Mehaina had missed his three previous attempts at goal but made no mistake with the pressure kick.
In second grade, Wanderers beat Maitland 24-20. Merewether thrashed Wanderers 44-12 in thirds. hamilton were too good for University in the women's 24-0, Singleton Black accounted for Medowie 26-22 in Suburban B-grade and Singleton Red beat Cooks Hill Brown Snakes in Suburban A-Grade.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.