Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Maitland stage miraculous comeback to set up grand final date with Merewether

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 19 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland centre Mick Taylor slips through an attempted tackle by Geordie Boyce to score the match-winner for the Blacks at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Maitland centre Mick Taylor slips through an attempted tackle by Geordie Boyce to score the match-winner for the Blacks at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Simone De Peak

MAITLAND scored two tries in the final five minutes to stun break Wanderers' hearts 38-37 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and secure a place in the Hunter Rugby Union grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.