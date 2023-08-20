Souths coach Tracey van Dal was equally shocked and proud as Lions clinched their third straight minor premiership in Newcastle championship netball on Saturday.
The club also sealed the club championship.
Lions seized top spot in the penultimate round then ensured they finished ahead of second-placed University of Newcastle by goal difference with a 60-22 win over Kotara South at National Park on Saturday. The top two sides both ended the season with 39 points.
"I'm just shocked because of the personnel changes we had this year," van Dal said.
"The focus was just to make the semis, so to come away minor premiers, and a hat-trick now of being minor premiers, I'm just super proud of all of the girls.
"The focus now is keeping the momentum going. There's a couple of areas in our play we've worked hard on this year and I think they're coming to fruition now. So we just need to keep working on those structures and those plays, and hopefully go a bit better than what we did last year being in this same situation."
Souths face University, who beat BNC Whanau 69-34 in the final round on Saturday, in the major semi-final on September 2.
Lions finished top of the standings last year but lost their semi-final to University then preliminary final to West Leagues Balance.
Third-placed West (37 points) and fourth-placed Nova (33) meet in the do-or-die minor semi-final next Saturday. West were 40-27 winners over Waratah on Saturday and Nova defeated Junction Stella 60-45.
Points: Souths 39, University 39, West 37, Nova 33, Junction 25, BNC 23, Kotara South 19, Waratah 17.
Round 14 results:
Nova Thunder beat Junction Stella 60-45. Q1: Nova led 16-13; Q2: Nova led 27-26; Q3: Nova led 43-37.
Souths Lions defeated Kotara South 60-22. Q1: Souths led 14-6; Q2: Souths led 29-11; Q3: Souths led 45-18.
University of Newcastle beat BNC Whanau 69-34. Q1: University led 19-4; Q2: University led 35-12; Q3: University led 53-22.
West Leagues Balance defeated Waratah 40-27. Q1: Waratah led 9-8; Q2: West led 22-15; Q3: West led 32-21.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
