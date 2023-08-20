Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trio on report ahead of preliminary final at Kurri Sportsground

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CESSNOCK'S Brayden Musgrove and Souths pair Jack Welsh and Jacob Afflick will be awaiting the outcome of Newcastle Rugby League's match-review committee ahead of Saturday's preliminary final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.