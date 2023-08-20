CESSNOCK'S Brayden Musgrove and Souths pair Jack Welsh and Jacob Afflick will be awaiting the outcome of Newcastle Rugby League's match-review committee ahead of Saturday's preliminary final.
All three players were put on report for separate incidents across the weekend, Musgrove and Welsh both for high tackles late in their respective fixtures while Afflick had the same indiscretion but 20 minutes in.
Souths and Cessnock have now set up a replay from last weekend, meeting at neutral venue Kurri Sportsground with a spot in the 2023 decider up for grabs.
Minor premiers Maitland already find themselves booked in for McDonald Jones Stadium on September 2, meaning they have a chance to clinch back-to-back titles, while the maiden play-off campaign of The Entrance came to an end.
Injury concerns surround Souths utility Connor Browne, who has a suspected broken hand, Maitland forward Faitotoa Faitotoa (knee) and potentially Cessnock winger Honeti Tuha, who was seen grabbing at his calf near full-time.
Souths captain Ryan Glanville said "fingers crossed" both Welsh and Afflick would escape charges while scans this week would reveal more for Browne.
He added that Lions outside backs Jarrod Flanagan and Marshall Sing were both expected to be available following concussion lay-offs.
In terms of meeting the Goannas again, having beaten them 26-20 in the qualifying semi at Townson Oval on August 12, Glanville says "It'll be another challenge".
Souths and Cessnock also crossed paths in last year's elimination semi and the grand final of a COVID-impacted 2020.
"I'm sure they'll be hungry to avenge their loss from last week and we're obviously hungry as well," the Glanville told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think it'll be a great contest. We sort of know what to expect from them and they probably know what to expect from us. So it goes both ways."
Lions lock Welsh, along with second-rowers Lewis Hamilton and Harry Croker, all performed strongly in Saturday's loss.
"They've been great for us for a few weeks now and they sort of lay the blueprint of the style of footy we want be playing. It's great to have them in the form they're in," Glanville said.
Souths and Maitland exchanged tries during the first half, going to the break 12-10 in favour of the visitors.
The Pickers piled on 12 points early in the second term for a 22-12 advantage.
Souths crossed twice in the closing 15 minutes with hooker Mitch Black missing a conversion to equalise near full-time.
A penalty goal to Maitland halfback Brock Lamb, which made it 24-18 in the 77th minute, ultimately proved the difference.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said "ruck control" would be a key focus over the next fortnight while versatile Reid Alchin was "enormous".
Cessnock progressed to a second straight preliminary final with centre Harvey Neville nabbing a first-half double. The Goannas scored three tries inside 10 minutes just after the break.
The Entrance opened with a converted try under the posts but coach Jamy Forbes said "it was all downhill from there".
Forbes added "we saved out worst until last" and "the amount of dropped ball was hard to swallow".
MAJOR SEMI-FINAL: Maitland 24 def Souths 22 at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
MINOR SEMI-FINAL: Cessnock 28 def The Entrance 6 at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
