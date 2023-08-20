NORTHSTARS coach Kevin Noble lamented "we were good, but not good enough" as the club's Australian Ice Hockey League campaign came to an end for 2023.
Newcastle forced 46 saves and created pressure in attack, but failed to convert two power plays and were ultimately eliminated from the final series following a 4-1 loss to Perth Thunder at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday.
A mission to make up for last year's loss in the national decider now over for the Northstars as Perth progress to next weekend's top-four showdown in Melbourne.
"When the season ends it comes to a screeching halt," Noble told the Newcastle Herald.
"In these sort of one [off] games, game-seven like for hockey, anything can happen.
"We certainly were not poor tonight, we played well and carried pace for long stretches of the game, but kind of the story of the last six or seven weeks for us that we weren't critical and didn't execute when we needed to. The right moments to win at this time of year.
"Credit to Perth, they played very well and they played how you have to play to win these type of games. We made three mistakes, mistakes that cost you."
The Northstars had a goal disallowed in the first period before Ben Breault opened Perth's account for a 1-0 lead.
Newcastle chased the game but only equalised late in the second period when Leeds-bound import Josh Adkins finished off some sharp puck movement between Riley Klugerman and Wehebe Darge.
Goals had been tough to come by in the first 40 minutes, but Perth bucked the trend early in the third period with back-to-back efforts just 93 seconds apart.
David Kudla broke the deadlock before Connor Jean, whose mother travelled from the US state of Michigan to attend, doubled Thunder's advantage with 16 minutes left.
Kieran Webster put any hope of a comeback to bed when he scored from long range in the closing stages after the Northstars pulled their keeper Charlie Smart, who made 35 saves.
"Our guys were good, but sadly in these types of games the margins are so small and you have to be great. Tonight, we didn't have that extra inch you need," Noble said.
Hosting opponents in a sold-out venue, the mentor says: "One of the most disappointing things is that we couldn't deliver when it matted tonight. They can walk out of here with their heads held high, but it will sting over the summer".
Newcastle captain Liam Manwarring was disappointed.
"It is not the end of the season that we were hoping for, and it's a tough pill to swallow," Manwarring said.
"But credit to the club and these boys and the crowd, it wasn't that we played bad, I thought we played well and I am so proud of my team.
"Their (Perth's) goal tender was really good to be honest, they're tight defensively and we couldn't get through them. Credit to them as the best team won on the day."
Aussie NHL star Nathan Walker was a special guest at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
