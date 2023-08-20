Niko Papaspiropoulos says mentality will be the overarching theme as Charlestown eye the NPLW Northern NSW elimination semi-final after closing the regular season with back-to-back losses.
Azzurri were beaten 4-0 by premiers Broadmeadow in the competition's penultimate round then lost 5-0 to second-placed Newcastle Olympic in the final round at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
The fourth-placed side will play third-placed Maitland in the elimination semi-final next weekend while Magic and Olympic meet in the qualifying semi-final.
Olympic took a 2-0 lead into half-time on Saturday after Elodie Dagg and Laura Hall both scored from the penalty spot. One was awarded for a handball in the box and the other after Olympic's leading scorer Jemma House was fouled in the area.
Georgia Amess extended the advantage to 3-0 with a goal in the 76th minute then Brooke Summers produced a late brace.
"There wasn't much in it in the first half but then heads just went a bit down after conceding the third and then we kind of dropped off," Papaspiropoulos said.
"It was a little bit disappointing the reaction, because it was a game that at half-time I thought was very much balanced then just faded away a bit.
"But we just have to move on and refocus. It's done, and that's the theme for preparation, just getting the right mental preparation, getting it all correct individually and as a squad on the pitch. I think that is what's letting us down the most. We've just got to focus on that."
Olympic coach Neil Owens, meanwhile, was pleased with what he felt was a dominant performance against Azzurri.
They will, however, be missing House for their semi-final showdown with Magic.
The winner of the first-versus-second clash books direct passage to the grand final on September 10 while the loser faces the winner of the Maitland-Azzurri match in the preliminary final.
House is headed to the United States this week to be inducted into the Laramie County Community College 2023 Hall of Fame Class.
The 26-year-old was an All-American in two seasons - 2015 and 2016 - with the Golden Eagles.
Maitland and Adamstown were locked at 1-1 at the break after Rosebud's Eva Donnelly scored to cancel out Lana Kearney's early Magpies goal.
Captain Sophie Stapleford gave Maitland a 2-1 advantage from the penalty spot then substitute Lucy Kell scored a late long-range wonder goal to seal the win.
Ameera Makunja bagged a match double while Cassidy Davis, Serena Carter, Lauren Allan and Sarah Moore also got on the scoresheet as New Lambton defeated Mid Coast 6-0 at Alder Park on Saturday.
Broadmeadow were 10-0 winners over Warners Bay.
Final standings: Broadmeadow 53, Olympic 48, Maitland 46, Charlestown 35, New Lambton 31, Adamstown 21, Mid Coast 12, Warners Bay 0.
MORE IN SPORT:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.