Cars travelling westbound on the New England Highway at Belford will drive on upgraded roads from Monday night as almost two years of construction nears an end.
The reconstructed dual lane carriageway will take drivers towards Singleton from midnight on August 22. It is part of a $97 million state government upgrade from Belford to the Golden Highway, which began in late 2021.
The completed works will include two lanes in each direction in a bid to improve traffic flow and road safety.
Vehicles travelling eastbound towards Newcastle will continue using the existing, single lane road until works are completed in about four weeks.
The speed limit on New England Highway will be reduced to 60km/h at times when work is happening close to the carriageways. An 80 km/h speed limit will be in place outside of these times.
Work on the upgrade will continue to be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking and general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au
