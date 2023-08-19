Newcastle Herald
Cars travelling from Belford towards Singleton on Monday night will be first to use carriageway

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated August 20 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:27am
New England Highway at Tarro, further east than the works begin. Picture by Simone De Peak
Cars travelling westbound on the New England Highway at Belford will drive on upgraded roads from Monday night as almost two years of construction nears an end.

