Ryan Callinan reflects on career-best year on Championship Tour

Merewether's Ryan Callinan has celebrated a career-best year on the Championship Tour after finishing 10th.
The 31-year-old was 10th heading into the Tahiti Pro, where he bowed out at the earliest stage, losing to legend Kelly Slater 14.27 to 12.5 at Teahupo'o.
Callinan entered the last regular-season event with a remote chance of making the top-five world title finals at Lower Trestles. He was also in the hunt for the second Australian men's Olympic spot for Paris 2024 behind Ethan Ewing.
However, West Australian Jack Robinson won the Tahiti Pro, downing Gabriel Medina in the final, to rise from eighth to fifth and earn that place.
Still, Callinan bettered his previous best finish of 14th in 2019. He was also 15th in the COVID-shortened 2021 season. His 2023 campaign included a second at Bells Beach - his equal-best event result.
"Top 10 has always been a goal of mine and I'm so happy to see that applying myself whilst finding a balance of having fun on tour has helped me to accomplish what I have been working towards," Callinan posted on social media.
"This year felt really fast paced. I put a lot of emphasis on having fun and enjoying myself through everything. I feel like I did some of my best surfing in a jersey so far and was freer than ever during heats.
"I'm so excited for some down time but can't wait for next year. Thank you to everyone that has helped and supported me this year and every year."
Callinan, who has had four full seasons on the CT, missed the mid-year cut in 2022 but returned for 2024 through a brilliant campaign on the second-tier Challenger Series.
