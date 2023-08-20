MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham is preparing his players for a the biggest week of their rugby lives as the Blacks strive to end a 24-year Hunter Rugby Union premiership drought against Merewether in the grand final next Saturday.
More than 100 Blacks faithful crowded around the gates at No.2 Sportsground and greeted every player with chants and cheers as they exited the ground after the epic 38-37 win over Wanderers in the preliminary final on Saturday.
That groundswell of support will turn into a tsunami come Saturday.
The Blacks' last premiership was in 1999. They have been to the big dance twice since, going down 39-34 to Hamilton in 2010 and again to the Hawks in 2018 (20-12).
"This week will be huge,"Cunningham said. "Massive. The boys deserve it. They have worked so hard.
"About 85 per cent of the guys have been together three years. The whole town will get behind them.
"You make your own destiny. These guys have to work for it. We will play a really good Merewether team next week."
Maitland have been the stand out team in the competition. They were runaway minor premiers and collected the Hawthorne Cup for the first time in the club's history.
However, they let a 16-3 lead in the major semi slide to lose 23-22.
And for much of the preliminary final against Wanderers they looked like being bounced out in straight sets.
Wanderers led 8-3 after 13 minutes, 18-16 at half-time, 30-16 on the hour and 37-26 with five minutes remaining.
Hare Meihana put the Blacks on the attack with 50-metre touch finder from a penalty. Five phases later, Ryan Leadley popped a pass for Dane Corben to crash over.
From the restart, the Balcks worked the ball up field through 15 phases. Wanderers were suddenly on the back-foot. Justis Gerrard was tackled inches short. The ball went one pass off the ruck to centre Mick Taylor who slipped through a tackle and stretched out to score beside the post. Mehaina converted for 38-37.
Jubilation turned to despair when Wanderers were awarded a penalty off the kick-off. However, Two Blues fullback Luke Simmons pushed his 35 metres attempt at goal to the right.
"I'm really proud of them," Cunningham said. "Last week, the trust in our process and the focus on individual roles let us down at the back end against Carlton.
"Against Wanderers, as we got further in to the fight you could see the trust and blokes focused on doing their bit. You could see momentum build.
"As minor premier you have that expectation and pressure on you. Now we are there, I am happy we have taken the path of the loss last week. We had been three months without losing a game. That got a bit of a reality check, a kick in the pants and now we are ready to go."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
