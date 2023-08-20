Oxfords seal minor premiership after top-of-the-table clash

Newcastle Herald
Oxfords claim Newcastle women's hockey minor premiership for 2023

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated August 20 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 10:00am
Oxfords have edged out title holders Gosford to seal the 2023 minor premiership and earn a home semi, potentially against the same opponents, in a fortnight.

