Oxfords seal minor premiership after top-of-the-table clash

Oxfords have edged out title holders Gosford to seal the 2023 minor premiership and earn a home semi, potentially against the same opponents, in a fortnight.
Natalie Strawhorn scored a double as Oxfords beat Gosford 3-2 in Newcastle women's premier league hockey on the Central Coast on Saturday.
Maddie Drewitt also found the back of the net, goalkeeper Jess Parr saved a penalty stroke and Oxfords successfully defended a short corner on full-time.
Oxfords (39) move three clear of Gosford (36) with Regals (35) and Souths (32), who both also posted wins, making up the top four.
It means Oxfords can no longer be caught on the competition ladder regardless of upcoming results.
Oxfords have a bye in the last round, but meet University in catch-up game at Newcastle International Hockey Centre next Wednesday (August 30).
This weekend Gosford tackle Norah Head, Regals clash with Souths and Uni tackle Tigers.
Saturday saw Cindy Peady and Karla McGovern score for Regals in a 2-0 victory over Tigers while Julia Gannon, Ebony Pointon and Madi Wenster all netted for Souths against Norah Head (3-0). Uni had the bye.
