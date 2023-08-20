Newcastle Herald
Trainer Mark Minervini looks for more Cup success with Hosier

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Jason Collett riding Hosier to victory in the Premier's Cup at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images
Mark Minervini is eyeing a repeat in the listed Wyong Cup (2100m) with Hosier after he dominated the group 3 Premier's Cup (2000m) at Randwick on Saturday to give the Newcastle trainer a breakthrough victory.

