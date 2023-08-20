Trainer Mark Minervini looks for more Cup success with Hosier

Mark Minervini is eyeing a repeat in the listed Wyong Cup (2100m) with Hosier after he dominated the group 3 Premier's Cup (2000m) at Randwick on Saturday to give the Newcastle trainer a breakthrough victory.
Hosier, well backed from each-way odds midweek into a $5.50 chance, enjoyed the soft track and an ideal run just behind the leaders from gate six before taking over approaching the 200m mark and cruising to a 1.18-length win.
The victory was the former South Australian trainer's first in Sydney on a Saturday, although he had trained Saturday winners at city level standalone meetings at Kembla Grange and Newcastle.
"I was really comfortable once they had gone a furlong and he lobbed just on the back of the speed, I thought, there's no excuses here," Minervini said on Sunday.
"He's just going to make his run when he wants to, and that's how it worked out.
"And I don't think [jockey Jason Collett] hit him too much. He might have given him a couple. It was pretty much hands and heels, so my wife and I just sat back and enjoyed it. It was great."
Minervini bought the former Kris Lees-trained seven-year-old for just $100,000 from prominent owner Lloyd Williams and syndicated it among clients from Victoria, South Australia, NSW and New Zealand.
After three encouraging runs on Good 4 tracks for Minervini, including a close second in the listed Winter Challenge at Rosehill, Hosier relished the Soft 7 surface on Saturday to grab the $141,000 cheque. It took his prizemoney for Minervini and his clients to more than $180,000.
And with more staying targets to come, including the $300,000 group 3 Newcastle Cup (2300m) on September 15, Minervini believed Hosier could add to that soon.
"I think the logical pathway would be the Wyong Cup on Friday week and the Newcastle Cup a fortnight later," he said.
"I think Wyong, there's never really a big field, maybe eight or 10 runners in it, so I'm hoping even if he goes up a couple of kilos, he's going to be hard to beat at Wyong.
"I think the soft track helped him as well [on Saturday], but I've just left the stables and he's in brilliant order, so we're really pleased."
The win was a relief for Minervini, who has been striving to establish his stable in the competitive NSW racing scene since moving to Newcastle four years ago.
"I've enjoyed the challenge, and he might help open some doors to some better horses," he said.
"I've got a nice filly there, Bubbles For Me, which has won three in a row and has a future. Quick Tempo is a metropolitan class horse as well, so we've got a few there that are around the mark."
Also at Randwick, star Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons made a successful return from a two-week break and overseas holiday to score a double.
Runner-up in last year's Sydney apprentices' premiership with 72 winners, Gibbons kicked off his 2023-24 campaign with commanding victories aboard Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle's Super Bright in the Midway Handicap and Matthew Smith-trained star Buenos Noches in the group 3 Show County Quality (1200m).
Buenos Noches resumed with a slot in October's $20 million Everest on the radar.
At Newcastle on Saturday, trainer Anthony Cummings and visiting Indian jockey Suraj Narredu had a winning double.
Missile Defence had a dead-heat win with Gunship in the 1250m maiden handicap before Shehasattitude took out the 1400m version.
Trainer Michael Freedman also won with Pushy and Mach Ten.
