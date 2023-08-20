Newcastle Herald
Van Dam celebrates 300th game as Terrigal Avoca claim minor flag

By Max McKinney
Updated August 20 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
TERRIGAL Avoca stalwart Jayson Van Dam celebrated his 300th appearance, a win and a minor premiership all in the same game as the Panthers downed Nelson Bay Marlins to secure first place in the men's Black Diamond Cup on Saturday.

