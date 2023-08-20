MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham expects captain Sam Callow to be back to his brutal best in the grand final.
Callow returns after missing the epic 38-37 win over Wanderers in the preliminary final on suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the season in the major semi loss to Merewether.
"He was a nervous wreck standing beside me watching," Cunningham said of the breakaway. "Callow, Pat Robards and Mick Taylor have been like caged dogs in the the past few weeks. They have been walking on egg shells not wanting that third yellow Callow. Callow obviously got his. I expect all three to cause havoc."
** There must be something in the water at Maitland. Robards (ankle) along with prop Harrison Chapman (back) and Kiwi breakaway Zane Dallinger (calf) were ruled out of the preliminary final with injury.
Miraculously, they all played starring roles.
"On Thursday night, they weren't going to play," Cunningham said. "Friday morning they each rang me individually and said they want to be part of it."
There are no injury clouds this week.
** Merewether haven't given up hope of a clearance for Lachy Milton to play in the decider. Milton picked up his third yellow for a team infringement in the major semi. Greens management and their lawyer friends are continuing to explore all avenues in a bid to have the suspension overturned.
** The Greens may have had last weekend off, but they were anything but idle. Former coach Jamie Lind put them through a torture session last Wednesday night. They backed up with another flogging on Saturday.
** Southern Beaches are hot favourites to win the third grade decider against Merewether. And it is no surprise when you look at their team.
Va Talaileva, Brendan Jackson, Andrew Delore have won first grade premierships. Throw in Michael Delore, Adrian Delore, Ben Smit, Glenn Stone, Dane Le Rougetel. Jono Reynolds and Pete Madden and it's little wonder they were runaway minor premiers.
** Referee Jarryd Logan will control his sixth grand final and first since 2018 after pipping Richard Parker as the No.1 whistleblower.
** The battle in the stands will be nearly as fierce as the one on the field at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Merewether officials have ordered 300 "Green Day Out" T-shirts which is sure to create an emerald hill on the eastern side of the ground. Maitland are urging their supporters to "Paint No.2 Black" and have arranged a convey of supporter buses to ferry people to the ground.
** Nelson Bay's Wallaroos winger Maya Stewart scored two tries in a player-of-the-match performance to lead Easts to a 22-17 triumph over Sydney University in the Jack Scott Cup grand final.
** Wanderers coach Trevor Heffren has started planning for next season and has declared anything less than a premiership will be "unacceptable"
The Two Blues mark their centenary next year and have a calendar full of events to celebrate.
When Heffren took the first grade reins this season, everything was pointed toward success in 2024.
The fact that a new-look Two Blues fell just short of the grand final, conceding two late tries to lose 38-37 to Maitland in the preliminary final, has only added to the expectation.
"Nobody including myself is going to accept anything less than a premiership in 2024," Heffren said. "This year was aimed at setting up for that. I believe we we got ourselves into a place where we were playing better than Maitland and Merewether. The disappointment is that we didn't do more with the opportunity we had."
Heffren expects the majority of the side, including Nelson Bay recruits Charles Fielder, Adam Rayner, Cameron Rowse, Emerson Burgess and Harry Sainsbury, to be back on deck.
** Two Blues fly-half Brendan Cush and centre Geordie Boyce are headed to England in the off-season to play for Beckenham.
